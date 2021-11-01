WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $517,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Argus raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

NYSE WEC opened at $90.06 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

