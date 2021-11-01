Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.55.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBS traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,773. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

