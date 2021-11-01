Waves Enterprise Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $20.70 million and approximately $319,132.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00070021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00072589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00102029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,895.05 or 1.00181949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.25 or 0.06916715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00022425 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.