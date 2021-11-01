Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Short Interest Update

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WFTSF opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.38.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile
