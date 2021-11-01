Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Short Interest Update

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFTSF opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

Get Wavefront Technology Solutions alerts:

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.