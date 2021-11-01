Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.01

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 208890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). On average, analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

