Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.050-$1.080 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 664,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

