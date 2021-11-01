Warp Finance (WARP) Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $388.28 or 0.00631725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $583,587.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.