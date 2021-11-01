Warburg Research Reiterates €80.50 Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($94.71) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurubis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.44 ($89.93).

NDA stock opened at €74.64 ($87.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a twelve month high of €87.74 ($103.22). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €69.81.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

