Wanchain Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Wanchain has a market cap of $179.49 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00106359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.67 or 0.00441818 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00016381 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00046306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,065,621 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

