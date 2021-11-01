Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ WALD opened at $9.73 on Monday. Waldencast Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth $995,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth $9,950,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

