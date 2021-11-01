W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.00-20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7-13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $19.000-$20.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $3.25 on Monday, reaching $466.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.01. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $345.00 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $474.50.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

