W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.000-$20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.70 billion-$13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.W.W. Grainger also updated its FY21 guidance to $19.00-20.50 EPS.

Shares of GWW traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $467.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $345.00 and a one year high of $479.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.01.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $474.50.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.