W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.000-$20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.70 billion-$13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.W.W. Grainger also updated its FY21 guidance to $19.00-20.50 EPS.

Shares of GWW traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $464.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.01. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $345.00 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $474.50.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

