W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.000-$20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.70 billion-$13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.W.W. Grainger also updated its FY21 guidance to $19.00-20.50 EPS.
Shares of GWW traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $464.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.01. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $345.00 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $474.50.
In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
