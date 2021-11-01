Vortex Defi Price Tops $0.0291 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $72,735.19 and $42,489.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

