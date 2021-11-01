Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €269.29 ($316.81).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €193.82 ($228.02) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €194.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.51.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

