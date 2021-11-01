Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$233 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.85 million.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $5.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.58. 1,114,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -332.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,101,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $438,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.