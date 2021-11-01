VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,256 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in VMware by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $151.70 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

