Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,854,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 515,857 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $41,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 80,267 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

VSH stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

