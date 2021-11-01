Virtu Financial (VIRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of -0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtu Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 235.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Virtu Financial worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

