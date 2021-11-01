VIMworld (VEED) One Day Trading Volume Hits $157,851.00

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $32.59 million and approximately $157,851.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00069944 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

