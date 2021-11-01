Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the September 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,025,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VKIN opened at $0.70 on Monday. Viking Energy Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative net margin of 208.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,896.40%.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.