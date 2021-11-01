Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $23,414.16 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $23,414.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $141,681.79.
- On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $689,118.00.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $1,844,215.04.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,410,000.00.
Shares of Vicor stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,070. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $156.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 130.38 and a beta of 0.68.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 152.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
