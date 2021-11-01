Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $23,414.16 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $23,414.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $141,681.79.

On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,410,000.00.

Shares of Vicor stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,070. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $156.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 130.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 152.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

