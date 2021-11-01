Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Shares Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.60% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCKA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 2,830.2% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,288 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $8,757,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $7,410,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $6,760,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $6,740,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vickers Vantage Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCKA opened at $10.02 on Monday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.