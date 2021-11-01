VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,020 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of VICI Properties worth $30,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in VICI Properties by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 307,108 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 318,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372,190 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,354,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,921,000.

VICI stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 87.80%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

