Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $129,123.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,274 shares of company stock worth $483,437 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,526,000 after buying an additional 392,361 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,652,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,016,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. 46,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,193. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

