Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $32.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

