Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Short Interest Down 25.2% in October

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 393,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

VRTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $107.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $108.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts expect that Veritiv will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

