Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the September 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 66.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 15.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

