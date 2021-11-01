Velo Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. Velo has a total market cap of $85.81 million and $3.49 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velo has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Velo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00073336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00101725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,907.77 or 1.00094910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.26 or 0.06983542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022352 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

