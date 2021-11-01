Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.120-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.53 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNS. Wedbush raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.20. 749,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,278. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,510.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

