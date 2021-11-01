Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,951 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

VREX stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

