Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $423.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $300.63 and a twelve month high of $423.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

