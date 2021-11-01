Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.49 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $155.15 and a 52 week high of $232.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.87.

