Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VONG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $76.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $76.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

