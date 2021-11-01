Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,700 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the September 30th total of 525,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 909,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VGIT stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $70.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

