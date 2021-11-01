Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 106,790 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.45% of MacroGenics worth $105,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of MGNX opened at $19.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

