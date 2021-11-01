Vanguard Group Inc. Has $104.33 Million Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 717,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Triumph Group worth $104,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.