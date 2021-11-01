Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,507,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.54% of Schneider National worth $98,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

SNDR stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

