Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 67,887 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Repay were worth $96,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Repay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Repay by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Repay by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Repay by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Repay by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $21.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

