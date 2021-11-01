Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 36,497 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of MYR Group worth $101,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,381,000 after buying an additional 96,917 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 177.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 66,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MYR Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,827 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MYRG opened at $102.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.78. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

