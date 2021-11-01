Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 359,540 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 359,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.03% of UMH Properties worth $93,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $426,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 142,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,919,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 441.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 132 shares of company stock worth $2,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.