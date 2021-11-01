VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 126,162 shares.The stock last traded at $50.88 and had previously closed at $51.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 151,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 82,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.