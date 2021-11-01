VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 126,162 shares.The stock last traded at $50.88 and had previously closed at $51.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 151,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 82,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

