Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 1st

Valor Latitude Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VLATU) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 1st. Valor Latitude Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS VLATU opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91. Valor Latitude Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,332,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,934,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,934,000. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,940,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,940,000.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

