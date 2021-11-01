US Foods (USFD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63. US Foods has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

