Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.28

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 1992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $816.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.