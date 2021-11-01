UnlimitedIP (UIP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $519,810.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and $519,810.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00050315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.57 or 0.00222861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

