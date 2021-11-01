Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $12.41 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Universal Health Services in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $12.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.90. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

NYSE:UHS opened at $124.10 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.34. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

