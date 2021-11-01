Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $12.41 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Universal Health Services in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $12.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.90. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:UHS opened at $124.10 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.34. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.
Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.