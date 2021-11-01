Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.60

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 50711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 715.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 1,450.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 434,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 406,321 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $1,144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

