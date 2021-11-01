Unisys (UIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Unisys alerts:

UIS stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. Unisys has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unisys stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,743 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Unisys worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.