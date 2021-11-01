Uniswap (UNI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $355.17 Million

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for about $25.55 or 0.00041790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion and approximately $355.17 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,596,089 coins. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

